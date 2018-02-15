Startup Utsav at KITS from today

By | Published: 1:02 am

Warangal Urban: The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), KITS, in association with Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), will organise ‘Startup Utsav’ on February 15-16 on KITSW Campus.

KITS Director Dr Y Manohar said the chief guest of the function will be Lt. Colonel Rakesh Krishnan (Retd.), founder and CEO, CATFTT, Hyderabad. Member of Parliament

V Lakshmikantha Rao, secretary and correspondent, KITSW will preside over the function. Nearly 300 students are expected to attend the Ustav.