Startups put Hyderabad on AI map

Hyderabad: A clutch of startups in the city, which have been early adopters of artificial intelligence, say several products are in the making that will make things easy for businesses and individuals. Presence of artificial intelligence ecosystem in the city is helping them tap new research and business connections, they say.

Telangana State is set to officially declare 2020 as the ‘Year of AI’ (Artificial Intelligence) on January 2. Facilities such as a Centre of Excellence on AI is on cards.

While many players are happy about the support they are getting, they feel that Government should plan for setting up some servers and a GPU complex that allows them to test models.

According to Rohan Bhatial, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of DreamVu, the company has developed camera and a software platform for unifying human and machine vision. “Our solutions find a use in security and surveillance applications and people counting in large gatherings,” he said. Robotics, factories, warehouses, malls and airports are the possible areas where the company’s solutions can find a use.

The company, which has 20 people working, is using funds it raised in October to push sales and also sell development kits. Data analysis services also form a key contributor to revenues. Bhatial said IIIT-H has been a major hub for artificial intelligence-based startups. There are players like Agilitix which can crunch large data into actionable insights, Dave.ai (sales automation platform) and Frejun (voice and speech AI platform), AnswerWise.io (chat platform to automatically define chat systems).

Harsha Vardhan Kommana, Co-Founder of Matchday.ai, says the company developed a player tracking and analytics solutions. “We are into object tracking. This comes handy in sport to capture a lot of data points, which on can be used to improve the game or strategise,” he said. It is already working with broadcaster and has plans to go to training academies as well.

“In sport, data is available only on two players where the action is happening. Other team players are not covered. Likewise, there is limited data is available on smashes, use of forehand and backhand shots. To get all these, there is a need for a lot of manpower. Our object tracking technology generates a lot of data automatically which can aid in making even an amateur sport competitive,” he said. It is now focused on cricket, badminton and tennis.

“May be a fund for AI- related startups will help,” he said.

Subtle.ai, which is into making bots, says it is already signed up with two clients- one related to defence activities and one a national bank. It bots can be trained to sift through large volumes of data and answer questions based on that. “This can find a use in customer service, legal, HR, maintenance and repair of industrial machinery, insurance and finance segments. For instance, if there is a employment contract, one user might want to know the basic pay. Other might want to to know about the skills or experience. In all these cases, a common document has to be referred,” he said about use cases.

“AI thrives on high power computing and a GPU-complex will come handy to reduce lag,” he said.

