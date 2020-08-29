State BJP wants centre to exert pressure on Telangana to contribute its share

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar who was on a tour to New Delhi has met union ministers and asked them to exert pressure on Telangana government to contribute its share to complete several centrally funded projects in the State. He discussed the pending projects and the release of funds allocated to the State.

The State BJP president met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi separately on Saturday and urged them to exert pressure on Telangana government claiming that the latter was not contributing its share in the developmental projects. “Because of this attitude, projects are running at a snail’s pace and a few projects are on the edge of stopping completely,” he said. He further alleged that the State government is wasting public money by redesigning several projects.

Further alleging that Telangana government was resorting to corruption in the name of “Rytu Bandhu” scheme, he made certain suggestions to the agriculture minister with regard to proposed Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. The union minister has assured that he will see that the funds issued to the State are utilized properly, Bandi said.

He then discussed pending railways projects with Suresh Angadi in detail. The BJP State unit chief brought to the notice of the minister about the Hasanparthy-Karimnagar line, Teegalakuntapally railway over bridge in Karimnagar town and Karimnagar-Nizamabad second line . The minister said to have directed the railway officials to submit reports on these projects so that the same can be approved, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .