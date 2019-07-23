State BJP welcomes change of guard in Karnataka

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Tuesday said the fall of the HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka demonstrated that an “opportunistic alliance” of political parties that form governments against the will and mandate of the people, do not survive.

BJP’s chief spokesperson for Telangana K Krishna Sagar Rao in a statement said the Congress and JD(S) alliance in Karnataka fell as it did not have the support of the people of that State.

The BJP Telangana welcomes the development in Karnataka and we heartily wish the BJP Karnataka unit and Yeddyurappa in forming a successful and stable government in that State, he said. This is the victory of the original mandate of the people of Karnataka, he added.