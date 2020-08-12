‘State cannot force co-op society to register under specific law’

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: Justice Lakshman of the Telangana High Court declared that the authorities under the Cooperative Societies Act acted against the basic tenets of cooperative law when it refused erstwhile members of an apartment owners association to register itself under the provisions of Maintenance Mutually Aided Co-operative Society (MMACS).

The members of the Sri Sri Kala Kuteers Apartment Flat Owners Maintenance Mutually Aided Co-operative Society have registered a society under Public Societies Act. If any such restriction is imposed, it amounts to violation of fundamental right of a citizen guaranteed under Article 19 (1) (c) and also contrary to Article 43B. It is also a violation of the first basic cooperative principle that every action shall be as desired by its members voluntarily, the judge declared. The 150-flat apartment owners in Hakeemabad near LB Nagar challenged the action of the authorities in refusing such registration under the MMACS Act.

The authorities informed the society that there is no possibility to register their society under the provisions of the TMACS Act. The petitioner society successfully pointed out that there was no such embargo under the law. Yet another argument finding favour with the court was that the respondents being the authorities under the Cooperative Societies Act cannot compel/direct the flat owners to be member of a particular society registered under a particular statute.

Dealing with constitutional guarantees to form associations, Justice Lakshman pointed out: It is apt to note that under Article 19 (1) (c) of the Constitution all the citizens shall have a right to form association or unions including cooperative societies. He reasoned that restrictions, if any, must be reasonable. He further pointed to the constitutional mandate where the state shall endeavour to promote voluntary formation, autonomous functioning, democratic control and professional management of cooperative societies. The said amendment introduced part IX-B to the Constitution which deals with the formation of cooperative societies.

In a detailed exposition of the principles of the law relating to cooperative societies, Justice Lakshman pointed out: “The national policy on cooperatives announced in March 2002 has recognised the democracy equity, equality and solidarity as values of cooperatives. Cooperative society has been declared as a democratic institution. Democratic principles have all through been recognised as one of the cooperative principles though the constitutional affirmation of those principles came only in 2012. A cooperative society is registered on cooperative principles of democracy, equity, equality and solidarity. Democratic accountability, mutual trust, fairness, impartiality, unity or agreement of feeling among the delegates, cooperativeness etc, are some of the cardinal dimensions of the cooperative principles. A body built on such principles cannot be led by a captain in whom the co-sailors have no confidence”.

“The society has an option/choice to get registered under a particular statute, if there is more than one statute operating in the field. The state cannot force the society to get itself registered under a particular statute for which the society has not applied,” the judge concluded.

