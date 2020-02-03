State funeral for former MP Narayana Reddy

By | Published: 9:36 pm 10:13 pm

Nizamabad: A State funeral was held for former Nizamabad MP and freedom fighter M Narayana Reddy at Krishi Darshan Kendra, near here at Dharmaram, on Monday. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, R&B Minister and Endowment Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Indrakaran Reddy attended the funeral and paid tribute to the departed leader.

According to the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the former MP Narayana Reddy was accorded a State funeral, for which Collector C Narayana Reddy and Police Commissioner Karthikeya supervised the arrangements. Police paid tribute to the beloved leader of the district by firing 21 rounds in the air. Narayana Reddy’s son, Arun Reddy, lit the funeral pyre. Narayan Reddy’s daughters, family members, residents of Sunket, his village, and a large number of his followers attended the funeral.

Paying tribute to the former MP, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that Narayana Reddy’s demise was a great loss for Telangana State, as he had raised his voice for separate Telangana in Parliament and on other platforms as early as 1969. A matured leader, he had thorough knowledge on all aspects of statutory bodies, he said.

Others who were present at the funeral were Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Congress leaders and former ministers Jana Reddy, Samarasimha Reddy, Sudershan Reddy, former Speaker KR Suresh Reddy, former BJP leader Yendala Lakshminarayana, Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta, MLC V.G.Goud, Nizamabad ZP Chairman D Vittal Rao, Nizamabad Mayor Neethu Kiran, officials and public representatives.

