State government gives postings to IPS officers in Telangana

Here is the list of the officers with their new postings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday gave postings to a few IPS officers in Telangana.

The officers with their new postings are Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) Joint Director – A V Ranganath, TSPA Deputy Director – Rajendra Prasad, CID SP – Srinivas Reddy, DCP (south east) Hyderabad – Rohith Raj, DCP (south west) Nithik Panth, DCP Traffic – R Venkateshwarlu and DCP Peddapalli – Sunitha Mohan.