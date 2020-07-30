State govt releases Rs 12 cr to PMSSY hospital in Warangal

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Warangal Urban: The State government has issued orders to release Rs 12 crore to the Pradhana Manthri Swastha Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) hospital being built on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Minister said that the 250 bed-PMSSY hospital would be used as the Covid-19 hospital for now. Finance department special secretary D Ronald Rose has asked the department of health, medical and family welfare to issue administrative orders to this effect.

“I profusely thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Health Minister Etala Rajender and Finance Minister Harish Rao for releasing the funds to the hospital. Though we asked for Rs 10 crore, the State government has released Rs 12 crore,” Dayakar Rao added.

He also said that they would make the services available for the Covid-19 patients at the PMSSY hospital at the earliest.

