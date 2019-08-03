State govt responds to Telangana students’ SOS from Srinagar

By | Published: 2:24 pm

Hyderabad: Responding to help sought by students from Telangana State stuck in NIT-Srinagar, the State government decided to extend support for their safe return to their native places in the State.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao responded on Twitter to the SOS sent by students and took it up with the State government. He assured all assistance to students.

Been receiving some anxious messages from Telugu students of NIT, Srinagar as Govt of India has asked for campus to be vacated & asked students to leave immediately Be rest assured, Govt of Telangana will assist you in safe return. Have alerted our officials to reach out & help — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 3, 2019

Accordingly, student or parent wanting assistance, can call Resident Commissioner Vedantam Giri at 011-2338 2041 or on his mobile +91 99682 99337 at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

