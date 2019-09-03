State govt running TSRTC into the ground: BJP

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday demanded that the State Government take immediate steps to pay TSRTC the dues it owes and hold discussions with employees and workers unions to find ways to pull the road transport corporation out of the red.

The BJP Telangana president Dr K Laxman, addressing a press conference, alleged the government was deliberately pushing RTC into deeper losses. “The ruling TRS party alone owes hundreds of crores of Rupees to RTC for using its buses to transport people for its various public meetings. The Government owes Rs 1,000 crore to the corporation,” he alleged.

He said the Telangana Government should take inspiration from the Andhra Pradesh government which took the decision to make APSRTC a part of the government and take over its losses. “Unions of TSRTC employees have been warning the government for the past few days that they would resort to direct action because of the State of affairs. The Government, on the other hand, is threatening them. Instead, the government should hold a meeting with the unions and also call for an all-party meeting to find ways to try and put TSRTC on the mend,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter