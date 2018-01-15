State honour for GHIAL fire officer

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:37 am

Hyderabad: For his valour displayed during a building fire rescue operation at Shamshabad, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) fire superintendent, Dharamvir Singh would be decorated with the Sourya Pathakam by the Telangana government.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, this is for the first time that the award is being bestowed upon a non-government official.

The GHIAL, which operates Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in the release said Singh led a fire-fighting crew in rescue operations in June last year when a fire in Anupama Hotel at Shamshabad was getting out of hand.

Singh’s crew helped replenish the fire tender vehicles of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services (TSDR&FS) which was already on the spot but fast losing water.

He also led his crew into the building and searched for rescue calls. No casualties were reported and the operation was successful.

GHIAL CEO SGK Kishore said, “We are proud to have valiant officers like Dharamvir Singh in our team. Such brave-hearts make up the DNA of the GMR Group.”