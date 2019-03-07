Hyderabad: State honours for Justice Ramaswamy’s funeral

By | Published: 8:13 pm 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed condolences at the passing of former Supreme Court of India Justice K Ramaswamy at his residence here in the city on Thursday.

Justice Ramaswamy was 86 and is survived by a son and two daughters.

Chandrashekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to make arrangements for conducting Justice Ramaswamy’s funeral with State honours.

Justice Ramaswamy began his law practice in 1962 and was elevated as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1982 and later joined the Supreme Court as a judge in 1989. He was also a former member of the National Human Rights Commission and was the executive chairman of the National Legal Service Authority.

Among his other services, Justice Ramaswamy is known for his notable 1995 judgment in the C Ravichandran Iyer v Justice AM Bhattacharjee case in which the Supreme Court laid down general guidelines for cases dealing with allegations of misconduct against judges.