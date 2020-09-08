State includes 17 most Backward Castes in BC list

13 castes were in Group A, four others added in Group D category

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Hyderabad: In a historic move, the State Cabinet on Monday decided to include 17 most Backward Classes, mostly nomadic in nature who never enjoyed the reserved status, to the list of Backward Classes (BCs). While 13 castes were included in Group A, four others were added in Group D category.

The new castes included in BC list are – Group A: Addapuvaru, Bhagavatula, Bail Kammara, Eenuti, Ganjikooti, Goud Jetti, Kaki Pagadala, Patamvaru (Masailhlu), Odd, Sonnayollu, Sri Kashitriya Ramajogi, Teracheerala, and Tolubommalata Varu (Boppala). In group D, the castes included are Aheer Yadav, Govili, Kullikadigi and Saroollu.

“The decision is historic as these castes which should have been added to the BC list in 1970 as per the recommendations of Anantaraman BC Commission finally found their rightful place only after K Chandrashekhar Rao become the Chief Minister of separate Telangana State,” Telangana BC Commission chairman BN Ramulu, said in a statement here on Tuesday. These castes, he said, were denied justice after the Muralidhara Rao Commission’s recommendations were struck down by the court in 1984.

He noted that after Telangana was formed, the government undertook scientific survey of the BC communities with the help of Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS) and extensive ground level work which resulted in the addition of these hitherto neglected castes into BCs list. He thanked members of the commission Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, Anjaneya Goud, Juluri Gowri Shankar Goud, secretary, Anitha Rajendra, statistical officer, Satish and CESS representative, Prof Revathi for their help.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .