State lacks planned approach to fertilizer distribution: BJP

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: BJP State unit General Secretary G Premchandra Reddy said on Thursday that farmers paid a high price as the State lacked a planned approach to fertilizer distribution.

Addressing a news conference at the party office, he said the death of a farmer, Yellaiah, due to heart attack while standing in queue for urea in Dubbaka constituency speaks volumes about the plight of kharif farmers in the State.

Though Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy ruled out any fertilizer scarcity in the State, the ground realities are different, he said, adding that there were attempts to blame the Centre on the issue, despite the fact that Centre had released adequate stocks for all the States including Telangana.

He said BJP State president K Laxman, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and other leaders of the party from the State made a representation to Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda on the fertilisers issue.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .