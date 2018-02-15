State Legal Services Authority stall wins prize at Hyderabad’s Numaish

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TSLSA) was awarded the first prize under ‘publicity’ category at the valedictory function for the 78th All India Industrial Exhibition at Exhibition Grounds earlier this week. The stall set up by TSLSA, called ‘Legal Aid and Advice Centre’, received 825 visitors by Wednesday, a press release said.

A total of 280 visitors availed free legal advice while the rest were briefed on legal awareness.

Legal literacy material was also provided at the stall, which was inaugurated in January by Hyderabad High Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian.