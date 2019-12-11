State-level T-20 cricket meet begins in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:15 am

Mancherial: Three day State level T-20 cricket competition begun in Pragati stadium of Srirampur town on Tuesday. SCCL Srirampur Area’s Chief General Manager K Laxminarayana inaugurated the event. Nearly 100 players belonging to several areas of the coal major are participating in the event. The teams that excel in this event would take part in national-level competition to be hosted by Coal India in Ranchi from December 17.

Laxminarayana suggested players to show sportiveness and to treat both loss and victory equally. He said that the management of the coal major was giving importance to encourage miners to take part in sports and advised participants to shine in the event and to grab the opportunity of participating in national-level meet.

Deputy General Manager (personal) Govind Raju, Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangam vice-president K Surender Reddy and authorities of the Srirampur Area were present.

