State of the art service

Those who like to know every bit of effort that goes into the upkeep of their luxury sedan will be happy to know that a AMG Performance Centre will allow them to do just that.Fans of the Stuttgart-based luxury car maker can now head on to the dedicated AMG Performance Centre to get personalised service in the shortest turnaround time. What’s more, AMG and specialty cars will be serviced by technicians and staffs specially trained in the renowned Mercedes-Benz Academy.

They can also bring in dedicated service advisors and diagnostic engineers to take care of their performance machines. All the AMG special tools and kits used for servicing and maintenance of the vehicles are Mercedes-Benz recommended. Customers can oversee their cars being serviced personally and can directly interact with trained technicians or Mercedes-Benz Technical experts.

With Hyderabad’s growing interest in AMG brand, the decision to launch the AMG Performance Centre was put to action on May 15 2015 in association with Mahavir Motors, the only Mercedes-AMG dealers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Designed to offer an elite and personalised experience, the AMG Performance Center is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure.

The availability of AMG Certified manpower also helps elevate the Mercedes-AMG Cars with every feature, in consideration thus providing you with an embalmed experience of the AMG Performance Centre. Further to which, the consumers can also enjoy the exclusive AMG merchandise, amplifying their status-quo and embracing the luxurious comfort with perfection.