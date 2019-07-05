State-of-the-art veterinary hospitals across Telangana soon

By | Published: 6:30 pm 7:23 pm

Nalgonda: Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania on Friday said all the districts in the State would soon have state-of-the-art veterinary hospitals that would provide the best of medical services to animals including pets.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav inaugurated a state-of-the-art District Veterinary Hospital that will provide extensive medical services to animals and pets here. A three floored District Veterinary Hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

The ground floor has out-patient services, X-ray with computer radiography unit, large animal operation theater, pregnancy scanning machine and a museum on stages of development of foetus in animals.

X-ray with computer radiography unit would facilitate the veterinary doctors to identify bone fractures in the animals and also the iron objects that animals swallow. The facility would also help Veterinary doctors to save animals in emergency conditions.

The first floor comprises post operative care, animal disease diagnostic laboratory, ECG, endoscopy, sterilization lab, microbiology and serology laboratory, and small animals operation theaters. A special waiting hall for farmers would also be available on the floor.

The District Veterinary hospital also has a mobile animal diseases diagnostic laboratory.

Sultanis said all the veterinary hospitals that would come up across the State would be provided required medical equipment in addition to development of their buildings as a part of upgradation. Recruitment of 300 veterinary assistants was completed and they will be posted at the veterinary hospitals after completion of their training. He informed that Pharmacist and Technician posts would also be filled up soon.