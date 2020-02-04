State panel: Contempt case adjourned

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday adjourned a contempt case on the constitution of State Security Commission and Public Complaints Authority in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. When Telangana Special Government Pleader Sanjay sought time to address the matter, the Chief Justice said: “This is gross negligence, I am surprised why government is sitting over the issue for over 3 years”. He pointed out that the Government Pleaders were not present only to listen to authorities but also to instruct them to respond in time or suggest the authorities to face the wrath of the court. The case was taken up as a suo moto contempt based on a letter addressed to the court by one NS Chandra Sekhar Srinivasa Rao. He complained that the twin States failed to constitute State Security Commission and Public Complaints Authority as directed by the apex court by coopting the Member Secretary of the State Legal Services Authority of the States concerned as Member of the State Security Commission and the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority as Member of the Police Complaints Authority at the district level. Expressing displeasure at the attitude of the government, the bench directed the Telangana government to frame the rules and regulations immediately. The Andhra Pradesh government too sought four weeks’ time. The bench adjourned the case to March 6.

Encroachment case

The same bench adjourned a public interest litigation on government land encroachment at Gandipet. The bench questioned as to why the government was sleeping over the encroachments of their own lands. It further pointed out that bureaucrats failed to see a 20-floor building constructed by illegal encroachment. “Only when cases are filed, bureaucrats wake up,” it said. The bench was dealing with a writ plea filed by K Krishna Goud of Hyderabad. He urged the court to take action against illegal encroaches and land grabbers who grabbed government land to an extent of about 3 acres in Gandmaguda village of Gandipet. The bench directed the authorities to file a report by March 11 and adjourned the case for further hearing.

Plea against elections to co-op society

The same bench heard in person various officials of the cooperative society. It heard M Veerabrahmaiah, Commissioner for Co-operation and Registrar of Co-operative Societies, V Sumitra, State Co-operative Election Authority, K Janardhan Reddy, Joint Registrar, B Aruna, Chairman, Hyderabad District Government Employees Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, in connection with a contempt case. The bench was dealing with the contempt case filed by one, G Prabhakar, complaining the wilful disobedience of the court orders. The petitioner argued that elections to the co-operative society were conducted in violation of procedure. Earlier, the court directed the authorities to call for and consider objections before proceeding with elections. When the authorities informed the court that its order was complied with, the bench asked the authorities to produce the notice issued to the petitioner for raising objections. The authorities sought time to place all documents. Conceding to the request, the bench granted time till February 24 directing the presence of all authorities.

