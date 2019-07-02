State seeks Central help to get bodies of Hyderabadis

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali on Tuesday wrote to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seeking the latter’s assistance in getting back home the bodies of three persons from the city, who on June 28, died in a car accident while they were on their way to Madina from Jeddah.

In his letter, the Home Minister said the deceased were residents of Musheerabad area of the city and that the Syed Ibrahim, son of the deceased in the accident, requested for help in getting the bodies of the deceased to Hyderabad to perform the final rites. “I request the Union Minister for External Affairs, Government of India to kindly take appropriate action and do the needful,” Ali said.

