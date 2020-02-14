Statement on funds allocated to Telangana by Union Finance Minister untrue: KTR

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday condemned the statement of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament over allocation of additional funds to Telangana State and termed them as untrue. He emphasised the need for the Union government to be more liberal and accommodative with regard to rapidly growing States.

On the sidelines of Times Now Summit Action Plan 2020 being held in New Delhi, Rama Rao said the Union Finance Minister had wrongly stated that the Centre had given additional funds to Telangana State. He pointed out that the Central government received Rs 2.72 lakh crore from Telangana State in terms of taxes, but received only Rs 1.15 lakh crore in return over the last five years.

“Based on the statement given by the Union Finance Minister, there is a gap of Rs 1.6 lakh crore upon comparing funds allocated to Telangana State and the latter’s contribution to the Central funds. Such irresponsible and false statements pose a threat to the very existence of BJP in future,” he said. He also termed the Union Budget 2020-21 as hopeless and irrelevant.

The Minister said the future belongs to regional parties and the country could soon witness a real federalism aspired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He pointed out that BJP hardly had any presence in south India except for Karnataka.

