States raise concern over Centre’s nod to migrant travel

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Several States, including Telangana, are expressing concerns over the Union government’s decision to permit migrant workers to travel to their home States as the move could boomerang and result in a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases. Surprisingly, the Centre does not have any action plan and instead, it had kept the onus on the States concerned to take necessary precautions.

Sources said soon after the Union Home Ministry permitted inter-State movement of persons stranded due to the lockdown on April 29, the States had written to the Centre expressing their concerns. A series of missives were exchanged between the Centre and the State governments due to the ambiguity in the orders issued by the former. Apart from law and order issues, many States are apprehensive about the large-scale movement of persons, which could pose high risk without proper planning despite their best efforts. They are also concerned over logistics to transport and also ensure that all migrant workers follow quarantine norms for a prescribed period.

According to official sources, the Telangana government, which is making all efforts to arrange necessary trains, pointed out that even if five trains were operated per day, only 6,000 persons could be moved and the entire process could only get prolonged to arrange movement of all persons seeking to return to their home States. This could lead to a further extension of the lockdown, delaying any chances of relaxations for economic activities in the near future.

Unwilling to take any risk, many States introduced stringent protocols for incoming persons. “Different State governments have suggested sending the incoming persons to quarantine facilities soon after they arrive at their railway destination in their home State,” a senior official involved in the transportation of migrant workers said. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Tamil Nadu prescribed 14 to 28 days of government/home quarantine for the incoming migrants even if they test negative.

Though the Centre issued certain clarifications, it led to more doubts and even confusion in some cases. In letters communicated to the States on May 2 and May 3, the Union Home Ministry had clarified that the relaxation does not extend to persons who are otherwise residing normally at places other than their native places for purpose of work. It also declared that the facility covers only those stranded persons who had moved from their native places or workplaces just before the lockdown and got stuck. Surprisingly, a majority of passengers who were allowed to travel in over 14 Shramik Express trains operated across the country since May 1 are migrant workers.

The Railway Ministry also insisted for a mutual agreement of both sending and receiving States for transportation of migrants where the receiving State must give its written consent for the train to be scheduled. But most of the States are yet to give their written consents. Further, the State governments were informed that no economic activities or opportunities of employment will be provided in the home States and migrant workers travelling in these trains have to purchase railway tickets on their own.

Under these circumstances, the Telangana government is learnt to have decided to encourage migrant workers to stay put in the State rather than travelling to their home States which poses a bigger risk. In a series of pro-active measures, the government has been allowing industrial activities and construction works to ensure employment to the migrants.

While companies and contractors were being advised to make necessary arrangements for workers who were facing emergencies at their home to return, many employers were being asked to come up with better facilities and incentives for their workers. “With relaxations being given, workers can plan to visit their home States at a later date and avoid stringent quarantine norms in home States in the meanwhile,” the official added.

