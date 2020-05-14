States should have bigger role: Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday demanded that the Central government take States into confidence in the implementation of the economic stimulus package announced on Wednesday. He wanted the States to have a bigger role in monitoring and implementing the financial assistance announced for MSMEs.

Responding to the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Vinod Kumar said the Centre should have made an announcement with regard to healthcare in its first phase which accounted for only Rs 4 lakh crore of the total stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore. He also emphasised the need for special mechanisms to control and monitor the financial packages being extended to different sectors for its success.

