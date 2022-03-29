Statue of Equality at Muchintal closed for visitors for four days

Hyderabad: The recently-inaugurated Statue of Equality at Muchintal is closed for visitors for four days starting from Tuesday. According to the official concerned, the tourist spot is closed as special pujas will be taking place till Friday.

“Devotees will be allowed to visit the Statue of Equality from April 2. Entry is permitted between 11:00 am and 8:00 pm subject to a nominal entry fee. The place is closed every Wednesday,” said the official.

Scores of people are thronging the Statue of Equality every day, especially on weekends. The 216-feet-tall statue which is said to be the second tallest in a sitting position in the world was inaugurated in February. For more details, call helpline number: 91 790 142 2022.

