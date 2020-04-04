Stay at Home Hacks for Sustainable Beauty

By | Published: 2:30 pm

New Delhi: The move towards sustainability is a collective effort which depends on the little yet significant choices that we make every day. It also includes being aware of the products that we use and understanding how they impact our immediate surroundings.

Shivani Prabhakar, Head of Marketing and Innovation, SoulTree shares 6 easy to make sustainable beauty solutions to add to your routine over the next two weeks.

There are plenty of items in our homes that can work wonders for the skin and hair, we can actually use them wisely during this period of lockdown. Besides being organic and non-toxic, DIY treatments can be made using ingredients rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.

Lemon Juice & Turmeric Face Mask

Lemon juice has citric acid which helps lighten scars and dark spots. On the other hand, turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which help control breakouts and acne.

Method: Make a face mask by adding a pinch of Turmeric to 1 tablespoon of Lemon Juice in a bowl. Apply the paste and gently massage your face and neck. Let it sit for 10-20 minutes, then rinse off with cold water.

Lemon & Yogurt Face Mask

With skin brightening properties, this face mask will help reduce age spots, under-eye dark circles and hyperpigmentation

Method: In a small bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of yogurt with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and apply the mixture on your face and neck. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

Banana Face Mask

Rich in powerful antioxidants and moisture, bananas can revitalise dry skin and fight signs of aging.

Method: Mash up a medium-sized ripe Banana into a smooth paste, then gently apply it to your face and neck. Let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes, then rinse it off with cold water.

Milk and Honey Face Mask

Apart from moisturising, milk and honey keep your skin firm and their antibacterial properties help reduce acne.

Method: Make a face mask by mixing 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of milk in a bowl. Apply the paste and gently massage your face and neck. Let it sit for 10-20 minutes, then rinse it off with cold water.

Raw Milk & Potato Face Mask

Rich in vitamins and minerals, this skin-brightening face mask can also tighten up your pores and reduce wrinkles.

Method: Grate a small Potato and squeeze out the juice. Mix it with 3-4 spoons of Raw Milk and apply this mixture on your face & neck. Let it sit for 15 mins, then rinse off with cold water for an instant glow. Did you know that peels of potato can be used an under eye rub?

Cucumber Face Mask

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, cucumbers can help soothe your skin, infuse hydration and help reduce blemishes.

Method: Grate half an unpeeled Cucumber and squeeze out the juice. Apply it on your face and neck and let it sit for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. Cucumber peels are nutritious and can be used to make cucumber water which is great for hydration., or can be used in a salad.

We hope that these simple hacks will help you build a more sustainable beauty routine.