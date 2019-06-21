Stay fitter, feel better!

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Speaking on the occasion of ‘International Day of Yoga’ celebrations held at Samskruti Raj Bhavan Community Centre, Somajiguda, Governor ESL Narasimhan said yoga will be introduced in all schools and colleges.

Heartfulness Institute organised a yoga event at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Friday morning. In line with the UN theme for IDY 2019 of ‘Climate Action’, the event not only focused on yoga and meditation, but also on creating awareness on sustainability.

The free-to-attend event saw substantial attendance with participation by hundreds of citizens and visitors.The event started with chanting ‘OM’ and breathing exercises, followed by stretching exercises, among others.

The celebrations by TEFA (Telangana Event Facilitators Association) was held at NITHM Campus, Gachibowli. International Karate Champion Syeda Falak attended the event, with the yoga sessions conducted by celebrity yoga guru Nisha Pushpavanam. Over 150 Members of TEFA, TCEI and NITHM were part of it.

Hotel Management aspirants of Regency also took the oath of working towards lifestyle by practising yoga at Jalagam Vengal Rao Park, Banjara Hills. The young chefs got dressed in their chefs’ uniforms to participate in the event and did basic yoga exercises.

Mercure Hyderabad KCP organised a special yoga session with AP Maheshwari Yuva Sangathan. Mrs Telangana Vandhana Lahoti graced the event along with yoga trainer Jyoti Jashnavi, who curated the session for the members, guests and employees of the hotel.

The initiative is meant to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and incorporate yoga in their daily schedule and follow edicts of peaceful living. Following the session, guests were served breakfast specially curated by Chef Dipak Adhikari.