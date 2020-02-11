Stay healthy this exam season, with almonds

By | Published: 5:03 pm

During exam season it’s very easy for students to lose sight of their health and wellness, and get consumed in the preparation. Juggling between the pressures of preparing for exams, ensuring there is adequate time to sleep, regular breaks and doing all this while maintaining his or her health is important. Properly timed meals, scheduled snack breaks and conscious food choices can energise and sustain the body through long exam hours.

One food item that is good for students to have handy during the exam season is almonds! Snacking on almonds during the preparation period, can help make a healthy difference in students’ lives. Ayurveda and Unani texts suggest that consumption of almonds nourishes the brain, nerve tissues and promotes intelligence, which can be useful during the exam time.

Leading Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan said, “Exams can be a very stressful time for students, and approaching them with a calm mind and planned approach always helps. I remember, during my school days, my mother ensured that she had prepared a meal plan and snacking routine for me during the prep-leaves, so I would be well nourished through the day.

Beyond this, she also made sure that she kept a bowlful of almonds on my study table – so I had a healthy snack handy, if I ever felt hungry or exhausted after studying for several hours.”So plan right, and prepare for exam season on a healthy note.