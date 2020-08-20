Stay home and follow precautionary measures: Ravi Kiran

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has led to several changes in the way the entertainment industry goes about its business. After all the pre and post production works were forced to a complete halt due to the pandemic and the lockdown, the film and television industry is now slowly seeking to find its groove albeit with new norms.

With the relaxations imposed on the lockdown regulations, film and television fraternity is slowly making its way back to work. Nevertheless, the chances of getting infected for the virus remains high for those associated including the actors.

Television actor and former Big Boss Telugu contestant Ravi Kiran tested positive for Covid-19 just days after resuming the shoot in June.

“I was in contact with one of my co-actors during the shoot who tested positive for the virus. Following the guidelines, I immediately home quarantined myself hoping my report comes out negative since I had no symptom. But, to my shock, I tested positive,” the actor said.

Pointing out the need to stay at home and follow precautionary measures, he further said, “As actors, we have no other option than going out and resuming our shoot to continue our living. This profession is our bread and butter. But people who have the luxury to work from indoors should avoid stepping outside for silly reasons.”

Recalling from his own experiences, Ravi Kiran asked people to stay at home, avoid unnecessary visits outside, limit face-to-face contact with others, wear a mask, wash hands and maintaining physical distance. “These, I realised were key weapons in my battle with the virus. I respected these guidelines, armed myself with them and defeated Covid,” he said.

All through the quarantine period, Ravi made sure to surround himself with people who were optimistic in their outlook and thoughts that remained positive. He followed a regimen that helped strengthen his immune system through physical fitness and proper diet.

“I only say two things about coronavirus — don’t panic if you test positive, and do not discriminate against anyone who test positive,” Ravi Kiran said. Those testing postive need all the moral support that they can get, the small screen actor said adding, “help them see through the testing times and desist from spreading negativity”.

