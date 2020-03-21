Stay home, Jennifer Garner urges her parents

By | Published: 5:38 pm

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner is frustrated with her parents — William and Patricia — for refusing to stay at home and practise social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.While the World Health Organization (WHO) is urging people to practise social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Garner told US late night host Jimmy Fallon she’s frustrated with her mother and dad for not following the advice, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: “The hard thing are teens and early 20s people and my parents. My parents are the hard ones. I’m like, ‘Dad, Mom, the world is shut down to keep you safe.’ And they’re like, ‘We think we’re going to go to Sam’s Warehouse.’ Stay home, you have to stay home!”The 13 Going On 30 actor added that her three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, who she shares with former husband Ben Affleck — have been great throughout their quarantine.

“I think I have the perfect age kids for this because they’re big enough to understand and to have the conversations, ‘Like, we’re built for a challenge, we can do this, we’re a tough team. Let’s learn about a vacuum cleaner’… But they’re not so big that they’re just like, ‘Well I don’t care. I’m going to go’,” she said.

Garner and Amy Adams are partnering with Save the Children, and have started the #SaveWithStories campaign, in which stars read stories and urge fans to donate money to children who are going hungry due to school closures.She also started the hashtag #JenLookAtMe campaign, to encourage kids in the arts to share their talents online while they’re staying home.