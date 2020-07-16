Stay on Secretariat demolition continues: Telangana High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy, of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday continued the interim order of restraint on further demolition of the Secretariat buildings.

The panel was hearing the PIL filed in this regard by Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao. The petitioner contended that the demolition of the buildings without following the due procedure and the decision to construct the new Secretariat complex in the same place, which is adjacent to the Hussain Sagar Lake, was in violation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016 and provisions of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Environment Protection Act 1986 and Disaster Management Act 2005. It also violated other orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court, he added.

Counsel for petitioners Prabhakar Chikkudu argued that the Environment Protection Act was being violated as the project did not have prior environment clearance by the Central Ministry concerned. He also cited a notification dated September 19, 2006, which deals with and prescribes an elaborate procedure for getting a prior environmental clearance from the authority concerned. The said notification was mandatory as per the directions of the Supreme Court. He argued that even before the land could be prepared for construction, prior permission was required from the regulatory authority.

BS Prasad, the Advocate-General, said prior permission in this regard was taken by the State authorities and the other permissions would be taken before the construction of the new complex. The court queried that when the Act meant that a prior clearance must be taken for the preparation of the land, what is meant by preparation of the land. The court was of the view that the demolition of a building for the construction of a new building amounts to preparation as per the Environment Protection Act and the rules thereunder. The court pointed out that the present case requires permission from the Central government as the built-up area falls between 20,000 sqm and 1.50 lakh sqm.

The Advocate-General said the local authority had given permission for the demolition and only structures were being razed now. Before the commencement of construction, all the permissions would be taken. The court took the view that the meaning of the Act is “before preparation of land, prior permission from the Central government is necessary for construction and the preparation of land means demolition also”. The very purpose of the law was defeated if it was interpreted that preparation of land does not include demolition. The court posted the case for Thursday for further hearing while continuing the stay granted earlier.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .