Stay on your side of LAC, India tells China

New Delhi/Beijing: India on Thursday asked China to confine its activities to its side of the Line of Actual Control and that it must not take any unilateral action to alter it.

Referring to the Galwan Valley clash, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India was strongly committed to ensuring the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking to reporters at an online media briefing, he also said that no Indian soldiers were missing since the Galwan Valley clash on Monday evening. “Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the Chinese side to also confine its activities to its side of the LAC,” Srivastava said. He said the two sides are in regular touch through their respective embassies and foreign offices besides maintaining contacts at the ground level. “Meetings of other established diplomatic mechanisms such as Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) are under discussion,” Srivastava said. “While we remain firmly convinced of the need for maintenance of peace and tranquility in the borders areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue, at the same time, as the prime minister stated yesterday, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

India also trashed China’s claim of sovereignty over the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, saying such “exaggerated” and “untenable” claims are contrary to the understanding reached during a high-level military dialogue on June 6.

The Chinese military on Thursday said the Galwan Valley has always been a part of China. In a sharp reaction to the claim by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA),

Replying to a separate question, the MEA spokesperson said the External Affairs Minister will participate in the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers meeting on June 23.

Meanwhile, parrying questions about the brutal attack carried out by its troops on the Indian soldiers with iron rods and spikes, China also declined to respond to queries on reports of it building a dam on the Galwan river at the Sino-Indian border to obstruct its flow. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian in his media briefing skirted questions for a second consecutive day about the casualties suffered by the Chinese troops. Asked about allegations that Col Santosh Babu and other Indian soldiers were brutally attacked with iron rods and spikes by Chinese soldiers and whether the confrontation started when the Indian troops arrive to demolish structures set up by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Zhao reiterated China’s allegation, squarely blaming the Indian troops for the incident. “The right and wrong of this case is very clear and responsibility doesn’t lie with the Chinese side,” he said, adding that China has provided the details of the case.

In a related development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said all Indian troops guarding the border with China carry arms. He was replying to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s poser that why Army personnel in Galwan Valley were sent “unarmed to martyrdom”.

The Minister said Armies of the two sides do not use firearms as per provisions of two bilateral agreements sealed in 1996 and 2005. “Let us get the facts straight. All troops on border duty always carry arms, especially when leaving post. Those at Galwan on 15 June did so. Long-standing practice (as per 1996 & 2005 agreements) not to use firearms during faceoffs,” Jaishankar tweeted. Earlier, Gandhi questioned why Indian soldiers were sent “unarmed to martyrdom” in Ladakh and who is responsible for sending them towards danger. He also asked how China dared to kill the Indian soldiers.

