Stay safe from monsoon ailments

Doctors advise people to be extremely cautious in next three months

Hyderabad: The prevailing weather conditions in Hyderabad and across the State have the potential to trigger a variety of seasonal ailments, including viral fevers, swine flu, typhoid fevers, dengue and malaria, in addition to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last few weeks, private nursing homes, clinics and Fever Hospital in Hyderabad have already started to report a spike in cases of viral fevers, suspected dengue, swine flu and typhoid fever.

However, senior physicians familiar with the annual cycle of seasonal diseases, pointed out that the spike in reporting of suspected dengue fever cases in Hyderabad is not as severe as last year, when a significant number of suspected dengue fever cases were reported. Self-limiting seasonal ailments like viral fevers, however, are expected to rise due to the ongoing inclement weather conditions.

“We are anticipating this situation of having to face multiple seasonal ailments, in addition to Covid-19 to continue till December. I personally would urge the general public to avoid unnecessary public gatherings and strictly adhere to Covid guidelines like usage of masks and other personal hygiene measures till December. We must be extremely cautious in the next three months,” says Superintendent, Fever Hospital, Dr K Shankar.

In fact, senior doctors said that extensive usage of physical distancing measures and masks could reduce the severity of swine flu and tuberculosis, in addition to Covid-19. “That’s the reason why, the governments everywhere are encouraging people to wear masks. People in Hyderabad and in districts must wear a mask when they venture out. At least for the next few months,” Dr Shankar points out.

So far, by September 15, Telangana has witnessed over 500 cases of swine flu, in addition to Covid-19 positive cases. In the last week or so, small clinics, private nursing homes and private hospitals have reported a rise in cases of suspected dengue and malaria cases in districts and Hyderabad.

