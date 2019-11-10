Stay strong, we have to fight, we have to stay united says Owaisi

By | Published: 11:00 am

Hyderabad: Several Muslim religious leaders appealed to the community to maintain peace and restraint in wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid case.

At a public meeting organized at the Darus salam grounds on occasion of Milad un Nabi late on Saturday night, Maulana Hussamuddin Sani Jaffar Pasha, Maulana Raheemuddin Ansari, Maulana Syed Nisar Hussain Agha, Murtuza Pasha Quadri, Maulana Muneeruddin, Hameed Mohd Khan and others urged the community especially youngsters to keep their emotions under control. Most of the religious scholars attended the public at the invitation of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking in the public meeting Asaduddin Owaisi said although it is ‘tough times for us we have to ensure that there is no room for hatred towards anyone over the judgment’.

“Stay strong, we have to fight, we have to stay united. The world is not going to end here,” he told the gathering.O

Owaisi said that Milad-un-Nabi processions will be taken out across the country including Telangana on Sunday. “During procession please ensure you do not show signs of arrogance or pride. Peacefully participate, set an example for others,” he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated that he was not satisfied over the verdict and was on same platform as All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .