Stay in touch with people, says KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the newly elected people’s representatives comprising ZPTC members and MPTC members to work with dedication and take administration closer to people. He wanted them to remain grounded and maintain close relations with people to address their problems.

Interacting with several newly elected ZPTC members and MPTC members who called on him at his residence on Wednesday, Rama Rao congratulated them and suggested that each elected representative works with a competitive spirit to develop their constituency as a model for others to replicate. “We need to take the fruits of TRS government’s novel initiatives to the deserving people and bring laurels to the party as well as the government,” he said.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and others met the TRS working president at his residence in Hyderabad. Later, Rama Rao visited the residence of Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali at Ministers’ Quarters and extended greetings on the occasion of Ramzan. Several senior leaders and also officials from the State government also participated in the celebrations organised by the Home Minister.