Staying fit amid lockdown crucial for kabaddi players: Jagadeesh

Published: 12:07 am 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Thanks to COVID-19, there is a lot of uncertainty over the start of the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The lockdown has disrupted the preparations of the league, which was scheduled for July. There is no official word yet.

Coach Jagadeesh Kumble, who was with the Hyderabad franchise Telugu Titans in the last season, said as this was an Olympic year, the dates were not given on league in advance. “We were supposed to start in July and the pre-season works would have started by now. Although the Tokyo Olympics has been postponed to next year because of the coronavirus, however, there is no word yet on the new season.’’ When asked about when he sees the game returning, he adds, “If the situation eases, it might start soon. The league can start a bit late and can go into September or October.”

He also believes that players are aware of the importance of fitness during this forced break. “I don’t see any problem for any player in getting back to form once the game resumes. All individuals are working out at home and staying fit. Once they come back, it might take a couple of weeks to get into full form. Generally, we will get at least a month to prepare for the league,” he adds.

Kabaddi is a contact sport but the coach said it is not a headache. “It doesn’t change anything. If the situation eases, like any other sport, it will resume immediately and the crowd should not be a problem,” he adds.

Speaking about athlete’s training in the lockdown period, he says, “Most of the kabaddi players are associated with either Sports Authority of India (SAI) academies or departments. They are training – either individually or with a partner or two. All the players are following the physical distance rules.”

When asked about his directions to Titans’ players, he revealed, “We are in touch with all players and advised them to keep working out. But we don’t know about the team composition yet. Like every year, we will have the players’ auctions and once they are done, then only we will get to know about the team.”

Jagadeesh pointed out that PKL will not lose it’s sheen in the eventuality of foreign players pulling out because of Covid-19. “Kabaddi is big in our nation and our players are very popular in other countries too. The absence of foreign players due to travel restrictions will not take away the sheen from the game. However, their presence will add to the league’s value,” he concluded.

