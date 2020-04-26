Staying mentally fit crucial: coach Ramesh

By | Published: 12:24 am 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: Athletics coach Nagapuri Ramesh is on a mission during this lockdown period. He not only wants his wards fit physically but also mentally that is crucial for any athlete. With no outdoor activities and facilities for workout, the Dronacharya awardee Ramesh has taken to technology to train his students who are mostly from rural background.

He thanks the technology for providing a way to reach out to his pupil and keep them fit. “This is a tough period for all athletes. They can get depressed. But luckily, we are able to train athletes, thanks to technology. Most of the athletes are from rural background. But everyone has smart phone and we are doing online sessions through Whatsapp group,” Ramesh said.

Elaborating on the training sessions, “We are doing modified versions of training with whatever equipment available with trainees. They can’t do bench press at home, so they will do push-ups. Athlete Maheshwari is using a plough to do half-squats. We modify the training drills and post them on out Whatsapp group so that others can follow.”

“All my trainees are working out twice a day. They will send their workout videos back to me. We choose a girl and a boy each day and ask them to post their videos so that others can follow,” said Ramesh adding that around 40 students are being trained right now, including noted athletes like Nandini, Maheshwari, Yugandhar and J Deepthi.

He further added that diet is crucial part to improve their immune system. “Our assistance coaches and physio are also in touch with athletes. We told them to eat local food like ragi, lemon juice after training and adding turmeric to milk so that they can boost their immune system. These foods are very good for their body and they have access to these at home,” he revealed.

On keeping them fit mentally, Ramesh said, “We encourage athletes to visualise about their training, competitions and about their goals. We believe in inculcating champion’s mindset. We send videos about motivation. One becomes champion only after overcoming adverse situations. That’s what we are trying to teach them,” he elaborated.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Federations have collaborated and conducting sessions for coaches as well to keep them updated with the game, he said. “SAI is conducting online skill development courses for coaches from all disciplines. There are courses on skill development and on allied sports science. Over 400 coaches are participating in it. Apart from that, the Athletics Federation of India, with its foreign coaches, are giving classes to coaches,” he said.

He also opined that the postponement of Olympics is the right decision. “This will give good time for young athletes to prepare and also helps athletes who are suffering from injuries to comeback stronger. It will definitely affect aged athletes,” he added.

Speaking about Dutee Chand’s training, he said, “Dutee has been given access to a gym in KITS University. No one else is permitted. So she is training well and her focus is on Olympics. The qualification system has changed. Earlier, the criteria was only timing (11.15 seconds) for Olympics. Now they have ranking as well. Top 56 will get automatic qualification. Dutee’s rank is around 50. The qualification tournaments are scheduled from December to June next year for her to improve timing as well,” he divulged.

Noble Gesture

The athletes and coaches also came together to donate Rs 59,000 for the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against coronavirus. “Our aim is to develop athletes in all categories. We want them to think like champions and we encouraged them to have empathy towards society. All athletes have contributed whatever amount they can for the CMRF,” he added.

