Staying up all night to watch Indian election results, says Preity Zinta

By | Published: 3:57 pm

New Delhi: As counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats is underway, Preity Zinta expressed her excitement over the results and will make sure she remains awake the entire night to witness the results. “Tonight is going to be special cuz I’m staying up all night to watch the Indian election results,” she tweeted.

Preity Zinta, who is in Los Angeles at the moment will be staying up all night to witness the final results of the elections. The ‘Veer Zara’ actor earlier in April urged her fans to step out and vote by posting a short video on her Twitter handle. In the video, she can be seen explaining the responsibilities of a responsible citizen and urging all fans to step out and vote as a vote can make a difference. “Are you cool enough to make a difference? Let’s find out ..,” she captioned the video.

In another tweet, Preity posted a selfie with the inked finger and wrote, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet. Voting today is the best way to contribute towards a better future for us & our country. Let’s chat about why voting is important & what are the issues that are important to us.” Since morning, the social media is flooded with the tweets and posts by the B-town celebrities who are excited enough to witness the election results.

Anupam Kher was the first one who exuded confidence in people that India’s future will shine with the results. “Today, the future of India will shine even brighter on this festival of democracy. Jai Ho,” Kher tweeted. The actor’s wife, Kirron Kher, is eyeing a consecutive victory from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. Anupam held extensive election rallies in Chandigarh while canvassing for his wife, who is pitted against former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress party. The voting of the elections ran through April 11 to May 19.