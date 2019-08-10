Steady inflows into Jurala project continue

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Wanaparthy: A rising trend is being observed with respect to inflows into Priyadarshini Jurala Project from Narayanpur and Almatti dams in Karnataka, with steady outflows being released from Jurala to Srisailam dam crossing six lakh cusecs as on Saturday evening.

As of 2 pm on Saturday, there were outflows of 5,30,000 cusecs from Almatti dam, which received inflows of 6,00,833 cusecs. Water level at the dam was at 517.40 m, as against maximum storage level of 519.60 m, with gross storage of 89.294 tmc as against the maximum storage of 123 tmc on Saturday afternoon.

Similar trend was observed at Narayanpur dam which feeds Jurala project, on Saturday. There were inflows of 6,20,000 cusecs, while the outflows were 6,15,420 cusecs, with the water level being 489.29 m.

By 3 pm on Saturday, total outflows of 5,93,721 cusecs were released downstream to Srisailam project from Jurala. The inflows were also steady at 5,75,000 cusecs. 45 gates were opened to release water downstream.

The water level was at 316.47 m, as against the maximum water storage level at 318.516 m. There was a gross storage of 5.897 TMC as against its maximum storage capacity of 9.657 TMC. 2250 cusecs were released for Nettempadu lift, 1300 for Bhima-I lift, 630 cusecs for Koilsagar lift and 2042 cusecs for right, left and parallel main canals.

At Srisailam dam, by Saturday morning there was a gross storage of 202.04 TMC, as against its maximum storage capacity of 215.807 TMC. There were inflows of 4,13,479 cusecs from Jurala and outflows of 1,79,546 cusecs from Sirsailam.

Nagarjuna Sagar Project was half way full by Saturday morning, as there was a 150.37 tmc gross storage recorded in the project, with its maximum storage capacity being 312.045 tmc. There were inflows of 1,02,397 cusecs and outflows of 6437 cusecs.

Even Tungabhadra dam received steady inflows by Saturday, as its gross storage reached 76.38 TMC as against its total storage capacity of 100.86 TMC, sparking hope for the farmers of Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), who will benefit if there are inflows into RDS from Tungabhadra, as water could be lifted through Tummilla lift to give water to the ayacut of RDS in the days to come.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter