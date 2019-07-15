Steep cuts in budget estimates for railways

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Though the Central government and some BJP leaders have been claiming that Telangana received a lot of attention in the Railway Budget and that the Centre spent a huge amount of money on rail projects in the State, the facts and figures point to a different story.

A quick study of the budget estimates for some of the projects in 2018-19 and the revised outlays for the same year for these projects shows that huge cuts were made in the outlays, and in some instances, the revised estimates make a mockery of the promises made to Telangana.

For instance, the assurance given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, a capital outlay of Rs 199 crore in 2018-19 was promised for the Kazipet wagon workshop. The Railway Budget for the current year shows that this estimate was revised to Rs 0.0001 crore. In the 2019-20 fiscal, the proposed capital outlay is shown as Rs 10 crore, a steep fall from the Rs 199 crore that was promised in 2018-19 and it is anyone’s guess if anything will happen to take this project forward.

The same was the case with extending the Multi-Modal Transport System Phase II on the Ghatkesar-Raigir (Yadadri) line. Against Miscellaneous Advances (Capital) outlay of Rs 21.25 crore, the estimates for last year were revised to Rs 0.2 crore. Once again, under the same head, the budget promise was Rs 20 crore for the project this year.

Other than the Kotapalli-Manoharabad railway line, the progress on other projects in the State has been at a snail’s pace or not at all as in the case of the Kazipet coach factory. In fact, for executing even this project, the Centre and Railways imposed strict conditions on Telangana. These include the responsibility for land acquisition for the rail line, which is somewhat understandable. In addition, the Railways, under the BJP government at the Centre, also asked the State to bear any possible losses on an annuity basis that the Railways may incur during the first five years of the line’s operation, something the Telangana government agreed to.

According to former TRS MP from Karimnagar, B Vinod Kumar, the Manoharabad-Kottapalli line is one project that has seen good progress. “This too was possible only because we pursued the matter at every level with the Railways and the Centre,” he said.

