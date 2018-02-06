Steinlight holds edge over others in Mysore feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:45 pm 9:19 pm

Mysore: The Feroz M Khan-trained Steinlight holds an edge over rest of the contenders in the Continual Trophy 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday.False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

Selections:

1. Rapunzel 1, King Star 2, Gintoki 3

2. Jersey Bride1, Eudora 2, Kohinoor Blitz 3

3. Trevelyan 1, High Response 2, Point 3

4. Zagato 1, Noble Emperor 2, Gusty Ruler 3

5. Steinlight 1, Momotaro 2, Arak 3

6. Kaguya Himei 1, Castle KIng 2, Kazuri 3

7.Golden Cruise 1, Catchy Charger 2, Teri Adah 3

Day’s Best: Steinlight.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.