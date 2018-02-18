Stem cell collection campaign held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Marri Laxman Reddy Group of Institutions, Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, and Dhathri Foundation, in a joint effort, organised stem cell collection programmes on Saturday.

The programmes, aimed at helping cancer patients, were held on the college campuses of the two institutions.

Malla Reddy Seva Samithi president Marri Rajashekar Reddy and Malkajgiri MP Ch Malla Reddy participated, as did more than 17,000 students. The huge turnout will become a Guinness World Record, a press release said.