Step-mother gets custody of 14-year-old boy

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Acting Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Dr Shameem Akhter, on Monday granted custody of a 14-year-old boy to his step-mother. S Suvarna of Hyderabad filed a writ petition seeking to release the boy from illegal confinement by his biological mother. Upon questioning by Justice Akhter, the boy revealed that he was abandoned by his biological mother when he was two years old, and was raised by his step-mother, the petitioner in this case. The boy, who had been detained by his biological mother, expressed his wish to live with his step-mother and step-brother. Justice Chauhan said he was unwilling to extract the detainee from comfortable and familiar surroundings and entrust him to a stranger, which in this case happened to be his own mother, and directed the custody of the child to his step-mother.

Court’s order in pension case questioned

The same bench adjourned a matter concerning pensionary benefits of a retired Junior Accounts Officer. The bench was dealing with a writ appeal filed by the Chairman of Telangana NPDCL, questioning an earlier order passed in September 2018 of the court. The court had earlier directed the Chairman to release pensionary benefits of K Mohan, a retired JAO from Warangal. He submitted that pensionary benefits were withheld as part of punishment following a disciplinary proceeding. Justice Chauhan observed that although the rules of service allowed for such a measure, it would be unconstitutional to take such a drastic measure without prior notice to the employee and without affording him an opportunity to challenge the order. He further stated these were basic principles of natural justice which must be observed. The bench adjourned the case.

State told to file report on Honour killing

The same bench heard inconclusively the matter pertaining to honour killings in the State. V Sambasivarao, coordinator — Telangana State Bahujan Resistance Forum, filed a public interest writ petition. He sought directions for a special Act to be enforced for justice in the case of honour killings. He specifically bought to the notice of the court the case of Macherla Sushruta and her daughter of four months who were brutally killed by her husband’s family. The petitioner further sought the direction of the court to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the 36 honour killings that were alleged to have recently taken place in Telangana. The government requested time to file a counter. The bench adjourned the matter by two weeks.

Rehabilitation case adjourned

The same bench adjourned a matter pertaining to rehabilitation and resettlement of locals affected under the Mallanasagar project land acquisition. Professor Gaddam Laxman, president of Telangana Civil Liberties Committee, filed a plea challenging the action of the State in not rehabilitating the villagers. The petitioner submitted that even though the government promised necessary steps, no action was initiated. The bench directed the government to submit a report on the actions initiated for rehabilitation. It further directed the Registry to post this matter on July 18.