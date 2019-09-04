Step up anti-larval measures, sanitation in Hyderabad: Etela to officials

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: Viral fevers and suspected dengue cases in Hyderabad and outskirts during the ongoing monsoon season have made the municipal and health authorities redraw their strategies and intensify sanitation and anti-larval drives across the city.

In a coordination meeting between Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Health Department on Wednesday, authorities have decided to sharpen their response in rolling out anti-larval measures and lay more focus on sanitation in the high risk zones from where viral fevers and suspected dengue cases were being reported.

Health Minister Etela Rajender, who participated in the coordination meeting, urged GHMC officials to intensify anti-larval measures and further strengthen the ongoing sanitation drive. He made it clear that coordinated inter-departmental efforts between GHMC, Water Board and Health wing were needed for better response to viral fevers.

“If given proper space and buildings, we are ready to open more Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad. The municipal body must work closely with local community including Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) to intensify fogging operations and improve sanitation,” he said.

Schools in focus

The Health Minister also urged GHMC and Health wing officials to collaborate with managements of private schools and government schools for rolling out anti-larval measures and sanitation drive. “We are trying to rope in private medical colleges located on the city outskirts to launch medical camps in high risk slum settlements,” he said.

In case of shortage of staff, the municipal and health departments can recruit temporary staff so that the measures were not hampered. “GHMC must take the responsibility to strengthen and improve sanitation and anti-larval measures like fogging till the monsoons are over,” Etela pointed out.

‘Don’t panic’

Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said he would personally get involved and lead teams from the entomology wing in launching anti-larval measures. He acknowledged the need to refocus efforts in improving sanitation and observing Dry Day at least once a week by individual households.

Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali, who also participated in the meeting, urged public not to panic and directed officials to encourage local community to participate in the special sanitation and anti-larval drive of the GHMC.

Ministers Ch. Malla Reddy, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Shanti Kumari and other senior officers from health wing and GHMC were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .