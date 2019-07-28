‘Step up fight against human trafficking’

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: Mere introduction of legislations will not suffice but they need to be implemented effectively to combat social evils, especially human trafficking, said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Laws are definitely required but the need of the hour is to change the mindset of all sections of the society to fight human trafficking. Not just government, but civil society, NGOs and all sections should own up responsibility in erasing this evil from the society, he said.

After releasing “Training Manual on Home Management for Homes Meant for Sex Trafficked Victims” framed by Prajwala here on Sunday, Naidu said efforts should be intensified in creating awareness about the crime.

“Equal focus should be on rescue and rehabilitation of survivors. They should be encouraged to lead normal lives and rejoin the mainstream society,” he said.

Trafficking survivors suffer from severe damages both to their bodies and also to their psyche. Understanding the victim and the impact of trafficking on the survivors is of utmost relevance for all stakeholders providing multiple services to the survivors, Naidu added.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Debasree Chaudhuri said human trafficking was one of the three major organised crimes in the world.

Shelter homes are a temporary space for healing and States should focus on extending services to the victims in overcoming the initial trauma through medical assistance, counseling etc.

Prajwala Founder Sunitha Krishnan said many homes were run unprofessionally and the managements do not understand the trauma of the survivors. Unfortunately in few cases, girls and women went back to prostitution, she said.

It took nearly 18 months to come up with this manual and there is a need to review the standards of care being provided at the homes and monitor them, she said while stressing the need for a comprehensive legislation on trafficking to fight this organised crime.

Venkaiah Naidu to donate Prajwala

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu announced he would be donating Rs 2.80 lakh (after deductions) his monthly salary to Prajwala. He also wanted the organisers to translate the manual into different languages for the convenience of many people.

