Step up monitoring, KCR to officials

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday directed officials to take proper action based on the ground situation arising from time-to-time with regard to spread of coronavirus in the State. He wanted the condition of those affected by the virus to be monitored on a regular basis, and urged the people to strictly follow the lockdown being implemented to contain the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a high level review meeting with Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretaries S Narsing Rao, Santa Kumari, Janardhan Reddy, K Ramakrishna Rao and others at Pragathi Bhavan here.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to constantly monitor the health of secondary contacts of Covid patients on a regular basis. He discussed the latest guidelines issued by the Centre and the steps to be taken by the State in implementing them. He also sought information from the officials on the conditions prevailing in various districts and the monitoring of the situation in the containment zones.

Meanwhile, 21 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Telangana on Sunday taking the overall number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State to 1,082.

Today, 46 Covid-19 positive patients who had recovered were discharged with the number of those discharged going up to 545. Presently, there were 508 active positive patients admitted to Gandhi Hospital and receiving treatment. Of the cases reported on Sunday, 20 were from areas under GHMC while one case was reported from Jagtiyal. With no fresh fatalities, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has remained at 29 in the State.

In a related development, the Centre has decided to deploy a Special Central Public Health Team from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad to support the State health authorities in implementation of containment measures for Covid-19 in affected areas under GHMC.

The Health Ministry has formed 20 teams to be sent to 20 districts across the country, including Hyderabad, which have been reporting maximum number of cases.

