Step up security at girl Gurukulas: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Calling for further strengthening of “Gurukul” mode of education in the State, ST and Women’s Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod directed officials to step up security at residential schools for girls considering the recent spur in attacks on women in the State. She said that no male should be employed in girls residential schools. The Minister advised the incharges of residential schools and hostels to coordinate with the local police for night patrol in the vicinity of the residential schools.

Pointing out that ensuring quality education for the weaker sections was the priority of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Minister, who reviewed the functioning of Tribal welfare residential schools here on Tuesday, called upon District Collectors for periodical surprise checks of these residential schools to encourage students to excel in their examinations. She also wanted the officers to see that menu at these residential schools is strictly maintained. “Officers and staff who neglect these aspects will not be spared,” she warned.

She reminded them that Telangana has been a torch bearer among other States in providing facilities at the residential schools and hence the quality of education has to be the best. The Minister also called for a special drive to run special classes for the students residing in ST hostels as the examinations are fast approaching. She also said that every Gurukul school should organise parents meetings before sending their children for holidays. She wanted that parents must be told to take care of their children while they are free at home.

Hot water for students

The Minister said that efforts are being made to provide hot water for the boarders during winter season. “The government has granted solar panels for these Gurukulas which will also save Rs 1 lakh per residential school in the form of power bills”.

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, secretary Tribal welfare, Telangana Residential Education society secretary RS Praveen Kumar, Commissioner Christina. Z Chongtu, Chief Engineer Shankar Rao were also present at the meeting.

