Stephen Colbert’s return after the holidays

Published: 12:10 am 8:16 pm

President Donald Trump has yet again used Twitter to express his politically incorrect views and the host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert leaves no stone unturned in expressing his.

From insensitive comments about global warming to potentially waging a thermonuclear war, it won’t be an exaggeration to say that Trump has started the New Year with a bang. Stephen dissects each of these topics in his trademark style, which is a mix of observations and sarcasm.

The President tweeted, “Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!” (Sic) To which Stephen said that Trump was busy keeping people safe in the air and that his 2020 campaign slogan had been decided. “You got to Tulsa, didn’t ya?”

The exchange of tweets between the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un and Trump had a special mention in the show. It’s like kindergarten students fighting over whose toy is better when in reality they were talking about nuclear buttons.

If these messages ever waged a war, then, Stephen thinks it’s the silliest way to die. “Choking on gum” according to him is still a reasonable reason for death. The show has more insights into Trump’s tweets and seeing that the President had continuously been at it, there is more hilarious content to expect in the future episodes.