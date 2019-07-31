Stephen Ravindra to head Andhra Pradesh Intel wing

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has reportedly granted permission to senior IPS officer Stephen Ravindra for inter-State transfer to Andhra Pradesh.

Orders to this effect are expected within a few days. Once the Telangana government receives the order from the DoPT, New Delhi, Ravindra will be relieved from his present post in Telangana and will be allowed to work in Andhra Pradesh.

The 1999-batch officer Stephen Ravindra, who is now serving as IG (West), is heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sensational data theft case. Ravindra is known for his crackdown on drug peddlers when he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) in the city and also for being in the thick of action while being posted with the elite anti-naxalite wing Greyhounds.

The AP Intel wing, of which Ravindra is likely to become chief, is currently headed by Kumar Vishwajeet after the Election Commission of India (ECI) transferred the then Intelligence Director-General AB Venkateswara Rao following a complaint lodged by the YSRCP against him during the Assembly elections. Ravindra also met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy a few days before the swearing-in ceremony in Vijayawada.

