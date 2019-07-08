Stepping up on stage

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Inspired by the words of literary great Gurajada Apparao who highlighted the importance of remembering our roots, the Hong Kong born Nikhita Attaluri, made her debut by performing Kuchipudi arangetram at the Global Peace Auditorium, Brahma Kumari campus, Gachibowli.

Nikhita’s tryst with Kuchipudi started in Hong Kong in 2011, under the tutelage of choreographer and teacher, Eranki Srihari Baladitya. Throughout the years, the 15-year-old Nikhita performed on many prestigious occasions in various cities around the world. With the ambition to present her Rangapravesam at the origin of Kuchipudi, in India, amongst the most talented and renowned gurus and critiques, she set out to train extensively for two years on top of her IGCSE examinations, world scholar championships, piano certifications, philanthropic and leadership commitments.

As academic pressures grew over time, most of her peers gave up the art form, but Nikhita balanced her academics, piano practice, debate competitions and dance practice with grace. Her resilient love and dedication towards Kuchipudi only grew over time with the unwavering support of her parents and her guru. Seeking the blessings and support of her parents, teachers, family, friends and art lovers, she now embarks on this journey of discovering herself through the presentation of a myriad of items including Ganesha Kavutam, Aigiri Nandini, Bhamakalapam Pravesa Daruvu, Krishna Sabdam, Neela Megha Sareera Tharangam and Thaya Ragamalika Thillana.