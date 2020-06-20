Steps being taken to solve LAC situation peacefully: IAF Chief

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said here on Saturday that the Armed Forces were prepared for any contingency, though the country was not keen on a war with China over the Ladakh issue.

Stating that the security scenario mandated that the Armed Forces remain prepared and vigilant at all times, he said all efforts were being made to solve the situation peacefully on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “We are aware of the talks at the military level. But we are determined to deliver and prepared for any contingency,” he said, adding that the sacrifice of the Indian Army personnel in the Galwan Valley would not go in vain.

Interacting with the media after reviewing the combined graduation parade of 123 Indian Air Force cadets at the Dundigal Air Force Academy, Bhadauria said China usually deployed a fair number of aircraft for its own training every summer. But this year, the deployment was more. Beyond May, the deployment increased further.

“We are aware of the actual deployment. We are also monitoring their deployments and their postures. Accordingly, necessary action was taken,” he said. To a question on whether IAF was carrying out combat air patrols, he replied, “We fly whatever required in response to any situation. If we find any unusual activity, we will check it out.”

Asked as to how IAF was supplementing the efforts of the Army, Bhadauria said the forces had taken all action that was required after looking at the deployments and looking at the situation that was developing.

“Don’t have any doubt. Have faith in our services. We will handle any contingency,” he said, adding that the IAF had a full analysis on the LAC, air deployments and the postures and the kind of deployments. “We have taken necessary action that we need to take to handle any kind of contingency,” he said.

On the rise in chopper patrolling at Leh, Bhadauria said, “We have air bases all over and it’s not that we have deployed only at Leh. We know the situation and action was taken wherever required. When there is aircraft movement, activity will increase. There is some deployment at Leh and other places. Increased activity will be there obviously,” he said.

Asked whether it would be a problem for IAF that the Chinese airbase was at a higher altitude, he said, “In general it is good for us when they are at higher altitude. I do not want to go into the tactical aspects of what is advantage to them or for us. We know what their airfields are and where they deployed and their operational basis.”

